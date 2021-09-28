Wilmot Township councillor cleared by integrity commissioner

A councillor in Wilmot Township has been cleared of any wrongdoings after a pair of allegations were brought forward following a meeting in April.

An integrity commissioner’s report regarding the allegations was presented to council at a meeting Monday night.

Coun. Cheryl Gordijk was accused of giving confidential township information to her husband, as well as being biased in her views on the Prime Minister’s Path.

The integrity commissioner for the township concluded there wasn’t convincing evidence that Coun. Gordijk violated any code of conduct rules.