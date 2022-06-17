Wilmot Township road reopens after collision

A crash shut down Erbs Road between Waterloo and St. Agatha for several hours on Friday evening

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the collision just before 3 p.m. Friday. At 8:30 p.m. they said the road had reopened.

As of 8:30 p.m., no other details have been released about the severity of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

COLLISION INVESTIGATIONS:



Erbs Road will be closed between Fire Tower Road and Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township.



Ament Line will be closed between Lichty Road and Chalmers Forrest Road in Wellesley Township.



Please avoid both areas. More details to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/uZJHF3DRcs