Wilmot Township’s plan for proposed Hallman gravel pit raises concerns for some residents

Some community members in Wilmot Township are speaking up after the controversial Hallman gravel pit now appears to have a path cleared to dig in what some are calling a backroom deal.

The proposed gravel pit has been a hot-button topic for years.

An application was submitted in December 2019 to rezone the property at 1894-1922 Witmer Road, which is also known as the Hallman Pit.

The Witmer Road property is currently designated farmland, and is a source water protected area.

Jackson Harvest Farms Limited requested the rezoning of 57 hectares from agricultural to extractive industrial. The proposal would allow for a gravel pit operation, and according to the township, would give them permission to import concrete and recycled asphalt.

In 2022, council voted unanimously to reject the application.

The property owner took his case to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT).

In a meeting last week, the new council decided to settle with the property owner and allow the pit to go ahead.

The township said in a statement to CTV News:

“After receiving legal advice, it was decided by council that, rather than undergoing a costly appeal process with a questionable outcome, the best option for the township would be to resolve the appeal on as favourable terms as possible.”

BACKROOM DEAL

Some in the community said they were blindsided, especially those who fought against the pit for years.

“I feel that its just for the enrichment of an individual, because it’s certainly not for the enrichment of the residents who live here,” said Kim Schaefer, a Wilmot resident. “I’m more disappointed in council’s reaction honestly – that they wouldn’t listen to citizens, we voted them in because we wanted change.”

Before the previous council voted on the gravel pit, there were at least three large public meetings held to debate the issue.

When it came to the current council – they held just one meeting, and it was behind closed doors with only lawyers present.

“Many members of this council have said they were advocating for more transparency then the previous council offered them, this is not it, this is making a decision and hiding,” said Angie Hallman, a former councillor.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Adding to the frustration, residents don't have the opportunity to let council know how they feel as requests to delegate at next Monday’s meeting have been rejected.

In a statement, the township said since the pit is not a business item of the township, delegations will not be received.

Adding: “The Hallman Pit is an item at the provincial level for decision, and therefore contacting the OLT is the avenue for residents to speak publicly on the issue.”

“If they didn’t want to fight it, citizens should have the ability to discuss it, isn’t that what its all about out, to have an open discussion with council,” said Schaefer.

Mayor Natasha Salonen declined to speak to CTV News about this issue when asked on Wednesday.

She said she will be addressing it at council next Monday.