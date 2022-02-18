Wilmot Township youth charged with possession of child pornography

A Wilmot Township youth has been arrested and charged with child pornography offenses.

In a media release, Waterloo regional police said the service's Cybercrime - Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) started the investigation that led to the arrest in January, after receiving complaints from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.

On Friday Feb. 18 police executed a search warrant in Wilmot Township.

The youth – whose age police did not specify – is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.