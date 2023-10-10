Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skid

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.

“We told them that if we win this game, we’re in and they know that. It should [add motivation],” said head coach Craig Dickenson after practice Tuesday. “It motivates me and I think it motives most of these guys, but we’ll see.”

The Riders currently have a 6-10 record and sit third in the West division ahead of the Stampeders who are 4-11.

“We’re steering the ship for our own destiny right? So we win this week, we’re in and that’s just what we have to do,” said quarterback, Jake Dolegala.

“We have a sense of urgency now, I mean we’ve been having a sense of urgency [all along] but now it’s just time to you know do or don’t. So it’s no excused,” running back Jamal Morrow added. “We just have to fix the little things and make sure we execute.”

But a win is easier said than done for Saskatchewan these days.

After last week’s loss, Dickenson was not sure who would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward as both Dolegala and Mason Fine took game reps against Hamilton.

On Tuesday, Dickenson changed his attitude.

“I hope that we’re playing well, that it’s Jake the whole time but if we need a spark or if there’s an injury we’ll certainly roll Mason out there,” he said.

Dickenson also had a change in heart from calling Saturday’s loss a “low point” in his career in Saskatchewan.

“You have to take it with a grain of salt. I’ve got a pretty good life and I’m pretty thankful for all I have,” he shared. “So the low point of my coaching here is still pretty high.”

The team’s latest strategy to try and push the team in a positive direction was having general manager Jeremy O’Day speak to players ahead of practice Tuesday.

“We had a great little spiel from JO this morning and I think he got his message across,” said Dolegala.

“I think it showed out there in practice today. Even though it’s day one, more of a mental day than anything, but I think guys are focused. The big thing this week is just execution across the board.”