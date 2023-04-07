Win this giant Easter egg, and benefit Edmonton's Food Bank
An Edmonton chocolatier is holding a special competition this Easter weekend.
Philly Wonka's Chocolate Factory has created what the company believes is the biggest Easter egg in Alberta.
The egg is on display at the Bountiful Farmers' Market.
Company owner Phil Joy says for a $5 donation, customers will have the chance to guess the weight of the egg to win it, but there's a twist.
"We take your donation, we write it on a small egg and stick it to the big egg, so the big egg is getting heavier and heavier all the time," he told CTV News Edmonton. "Make your guess on the weight, and the one closest to within one ounce is going to take that egg home on Sunday night."
Joy says business has been booming so far on Good Friday.
"It’s been a very busy day today. I’m more than sure that by the end of the weekend we’re going to be covered in Easter eggs."
All the donations will go to Edmonton's Food Bank.
"Most Edmontonians know the Food Bank is always in need, and I just wanted to make that link between the food of Easter Sunday and those that are in need."
Joy says this is the third year his company has donated to the food bank.
