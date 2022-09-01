Win-win: Northern Ontario benefitting from hospital 50-50s

Millions of dollars have been raised for northern Ontario hospitals through monthly 50-50 cash lottery draws as August winners announced. And the jackpots at the four major hospitals in the northeast were all more than six figures this month.

SUDBURY

In Sudbury, the Health Sciences North jackpot draw was held Thursday morning and the winning ticket number is AA-10746250.

No word yet on who won the $705,580 prize, the biggest jackpot of the summer the foundation said.

On the last day, the jackpot increased by more than $50,000 with a rush of tickets being purchased.

More than $8 million in prizes has been won through the HSN cash lottery since it began.

TIMMINS

On Friday, Kristen Riendeau of Kirkland Lake won $142,422 in the Timmins and District Hospital August draw.

When officials called her around 11 a.m., it took several tries to get a hold of her as she was on a work conference call meeting.

"After about four calls in six minutes, Kirsten decided to put her call on hold to pick up our call (persistence pays off!) She was very happy she did," the TADH foundation said in a post on social media.

"She was in a severe car accident many years ago and saw first-hand the amount of resources needed to operate a health care facility. She was also proud to tell us that her son was born at TADH!"

Riendeau plans to use the money for an overdue honeymoon and to purchase new appliances for her home, the foundation said.

Tickets for September's draw are already open and this month's proceeds will be allocated towards the purchase of a second ultrasound unit for our medical Imaging department, the foundation said.

A total of seven units are needed at the hospital.

Since Timmins hospital started the fundraiser two years ago, a total of $11.5 million has been raised, the foundation's executive director Jason Laneville said.

Half of the money goes into the jackpot while the other half pays for new equipment and renovations at the 30-year-old facility.

Laneville told CTV News the gaming revenue has been very important since fundraising events were put on hold throughout the pandemic.

SAULT STE. MARIE

On Wednesday, Erin Black, of Toronto, won $104,307.50 in the August Sault Area Hospital Foundation draw.

"Erin has a connection to Sault Ste. Marie through a relative, and has been supporting SAHF 50/50 since December of 2020," the SAHF said in a news release.

Black plans to use her winnings to take a couple of trips and help some family and friends.

"I've always wanted to tour the Canadian Rockies on the Rocky Mountaineer train (the one that has the glass-domed cars) as well as take an Arctic cruise," she is quoted as saying in the release.

"It's less exciting, but I also plan to save a chunk of the winnings either towards a potential down payment on a home or retirement savings."

Teresa Martone, the Sault hospital foundation's executive director, said the money is used to buy critical equipment.

"Just this month, we saw a brand new, multi-million dollar MRI unit come online at our hospital – and our lottery purchasers have been a key part of that equipment arriving."

NORTH BAY

North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation August jackpot winner was $111,115 drawn Thursday morning. The winning ticket number is U-8183847.

NEED HELP?

Support is available for folks through the Ontario Gambling Helpline at 1-866-531-2600 and online.