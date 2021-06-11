Wind and rain causing power outages in southwestern Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro is reporting multiple outages in southwestern areas of the province.

The Crown Corporation tweeted Friday evening that winds and rain had been causing the outages.

"Weather is causing problems," Manitoba Hydro tweeted.

#mboutage Crews are working on fixing multiple outages caused by high winds and rain in southwestern Manitoba. If you're out, please let us know: https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V pic.twitter.com/rVW4BCtlQL

It said crews are working to restore power, and is asking anyone to report their power outages online.

MORE THAN 1,500 OUT OF POWER IN TRANSCONA

Another outage in the Transcona area of the city Friday evening left about 1,540 Hydro customers without power.

#mboutage Transcona/Mission Gardens: about 1,540 customers affected. Crews are en route and estimate full restoration by about 10 pm. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/NGMcDdX2MF

Manitoba Hydro said crews are on the way to fix the outages, and power is expected to be restored by around 10 p.m.

WIND BRINGS DOWN TREES IN WINNIPEG

The high winds in Winnipeg also brought down trees.

Multiple trees were damaged in the area of Inkster Boulevard and McGregor Street, and along Wellington Crescent.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg told CTV News there had been nearly 100 calls for fallen or damaged trees on Friday.