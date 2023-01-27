Wind chill impacting morning temperatures in Windsor
A wintery weekend is on the way in Windsor-Essex.
Flurries are expected Friday and periodically throughout Saturday and Sunday.
The wind chill will also be a factor, making it feel several degrees colder than what the thermometer will read.
Friday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.
Friday Night: Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.
Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 2.
Monday: Cloudy. High minus 4.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.
-
Ottawa police see a rise in sextortion cases this winterOttawa police are warning the public of the dangers of texting explicit images to people on social media platforms, after seeing a spike in sextortion cases this winter.
-
RCMP dispatched to Bonnyville rec centre for firearm complaintBonnyville's Centennial Centre was evacuated Saturday as RCMP responded to a report of a person with a firearm.
-
Wild North rescues orphaned lynx cub near Drayton ValleyAn orphaned lynx is getting some help surviving, thanks to an Alberta wildlife rehabilitation organization.
-
B.C. toxic drug crisis: Fewer 911 calls as deaths continueBC Emergency Health Services saw a slight decline in 911 calls for overdose and drug toxicity last year, but some areas saw a dramatic increase, and the death rate doesn’t appear to be slowing down.
-
Fire in Vancouver parkade leads to office building evacuationA fire broke out in an underground parkade in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening and soon spread to the office building above.
-
2 suspects break into Toronto residence, attacks tenant: policeToronto police are looking for two suspects after a violent home invasion in the east end that left a resident with serious injuries.
-
-
Loved ones of 40-year-old who died by suicide turning pain into purpose through memorial fundraiserIt's been more than three months since a Windsor-based fitness instructor and former hockey player took his own life — but his legacy is living on through a new fundraiser which organizers hope will spark new conversations about mental health for years to come
-
Police investigating after one person robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway stationToronto police are investigating after one person was robbed at knifepoint at Yorkdale subway station.