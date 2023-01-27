Wind chill impacting morning temperatures in Windsor

A wintery weekend is on the way in Windsor-Essex.

Flurries are expected Friday and periodically throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The wind chill will also be a factor, making it feel several degrees colder than what the thermometer will read.

Friday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.

Friday Night: Periods of snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries in the morning. 60 percent chance of light snow late in the afternoon. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning.

Sunday: Periods of snow. High minus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.