Wind chill in the -20s expected for Tuesday
CTV News Calgary Chief Meteorologist
Danielle Savoni
Calgary will have another cold one on Tuesday, with wind chill well into the -20s for the day.
Midweek we will warm up for a couple days before the next system rolls in later on Thursday.
We will likely kick it off with a little rain on Thursday, then switch to snow.
We’re not expecting huge amounts, but every little bit of moisture helps.
The system will usher in a cold air mass on Friday, which starts a five-day cool down with daytime highs below freezing that will continue into next week.
Dwight Bishop took this stunning shot on Sunday.
-
'Worst it's ever been': Warm winter weather impacting outdoor activitiesThe warmer than usual weather has hurt the winter sports industry and recreational athletes.
-
Indigenous lantern art stolen from Lunar New Year display in downtown VancouverOrganizers of a Lunar New Year display outside the Vancouver Art Gallery are condemning the theft of one of eight lanterns that comprised it and asking the public for help tracking the artwork down.
-
London, Ont. man charged after east-end stabbingLondon police have charged a man in connection to a stabbing incident that occurred last weekend.
-
Windsor police officer loses appeal of conviction and penalty for donating to the Freedom ConvoyConst. Michael Brisco, will be forced to work 80 hours without pay, after he was convicted of one count of discreditable conduct for donating $50 in February 2022.
-
Alliston Pizza Hut owner takes action against food insecurityFood insecurity is a rising issue across Simcoe County, with many families unable to put a meal on the table, so an Alliston Pizza Hut franchise owner decided to take action to help those unable to pay.
-
-
A Toronto street pole is now covered in LEGO. Here’s whyA mundane street pole in Toronto is getting attention as a community of artists builds a tower of LEGO – five feet and counting – around it.
-
P.E.I. Greens still looking for more time, despite losing opposition status decisionAfter weeks of speculation, the speaker of the Legislative Assembly in P.E.I. ruled the liberal caucus will retain the status of official opposition while the Green party will remain the third party, despite both parties being tied for second place following a recent by-election.
-
New survey finds one third of food charities turn people away due to demandLocal food charities are anticipating a busy year ahead as the demand for support continues to rise.