Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast

On Friday, Environment Canada issued alerts for the country's west, east and northern coasts, expecting a mix of winter weather and storms.

In British Columbia, a wet system from the United States swept across Vancouver Island toward the mainland. Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for the northern parts of the province and rainfall warnings for the southern half.

The warnings issued Friday morning included that the Metro Vancouver area should expecting 10 to 20 millimetres of rain with the drizzle continuing into Saturday morning with total estimates around 50 millimetres by the end of the weekend.

Those warnings have since been called off, but advisories remained in place through the afternoon for the Sea to Sky area north of Vancouver.

The northern regions of Williston and Peace River, B.C., are expecting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

"Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," the Environment Canada warning reads.

The cold air from northern B.C. will pass into Alberta, where some regions of the province are under a freezing rain warning. Environment Canada says the rain will gradually shift to snow in the afternoon on Friday.

Large portions of Eastern Canada are under winter storm and snowfall warnings as a separate system from the U.S. brings windy conditions to that part of the country.

In Ontario, snowfall warnings were issued by Environment Canada to most of the Ottawa Valley, around Renfrew, Pembroke and Barry's Bay. A winter storm warning was issued for the nation's capital and the surrounding areas of Smiths Falls, Lanark County, Cornwall and Morrisburg.

Environment Canada predicts snowfall totals between 15 to 25 centimetres.

The storm is expected to travel east Friday toward Quebec, where the Montreal area is expecting five to 15 centimetres of snow. The Eastern Townships of Quebec are under both a freezing rain and winter storm warning on Friday.

As the storm picks up speed, Canada's Atlantic provinces are expecting a mix of precipitation over the weekend.

New Brunswick is preparing for a mix of weather, with snow, freezing rain and ice pellets in the forecast. overnight Friday into Saturday.

"Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together," Environment Canada says of the alerts.

Some regions are bracing for 20 to 40 centimetres of snow.

Rain is expected in Nova Scotia with totals in Halifax predicted to be between 40 to 80 millimetres.

P.E.I. will see a mix of rainfall, freezing rain and snow over the weekend.

The western portion of Newfoundland is expecting a winter storm with parts of the Port aux Basques channel seeing the potential of 120-km/h winds.

Canada's Prairie regions are not under weather warnings Friday.

Up north, Resolute, Nunavut, is also under a warning, this one for extreme cold. Temperatures are expected to dip with wind chills as low as -55 C on Friday.

The average low in Resolute this time of year, without factoring in the wind chill, is around -35 C, according to Environment Canada data.

Friday's forecast referred to the current condition in Resolute as "ice crystals."