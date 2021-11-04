Wind chill returns to Windsor-Essex forecast

Even though Windsor hasn’t seen a first snowfall like other parts of Ontario, Environment Canada has started adding wind chill to the regular forecasts once again.

The forecaster is predicting a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7 Celsius. There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers late Thursday afternoon.

It’s expected to be partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening, then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h.

The temperatures dip into the negatives, with a low of -2C. Wind chill -4C overnight.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

Friday..cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 9. Wind chill -4 in the morning. UV index 2 or low. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 14. Monday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13. Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 6.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

The average temperature this time of year is 11C and the average low is 3C.