Wind creates 'stubborn' house fire for Regina crews

Windy winter conditions created difficulties for Regina fire crews at a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were on the scene in the 1000 block of Retallack Street around 6:45 a.m., according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

The tweet described the blaze as a “stubborn wind-driven fire.” It was contained to the house of origin.

No injuries were reported due to the fire. The incident is under investigation.

