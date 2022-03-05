Wind gusts of 100km/h possible in Windsor-Essex

It’s going to be a warm but windy weekend in Windsor-Essex with strong winds expected Sunday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions calling for strong wind gusts of 80 km/h to 90 km/h. Localized wind gusts over 100 km/h are also possible.

The forecaster warns widespread power outages are possible.

“Strong southwest winds will develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through southern Ontario,” the alert said. “Thunderstorms developing along this cold front may bring localized wind gusts in excess of 100 km/h.”

As far as temperature goes, Windsor-Essex is in store for warmer than average weather with a mainly sunny Saturday and a high of 10C.

It is expected to become cloudy late Saturday evening with possible showers beginning after midnight.

Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50km/h in the evening. Temperatures are expected to rise to 12C by Sunday morning.

Sunday calls for a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 16C and a low of 1C. There may be showers in the morning with a risk of thunderstorms and heavy winds developing in the morning, prompting the alert.

The average high for this time of year is 3.9C with an average low of -4.3C.