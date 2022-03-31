Wind gusts of up to 90km/h possible in Toronto today: Environment Canada
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto as strong winds are expected in the city today.
Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts of between 80 and 90 kilometres an hour, which could result in power outages across the city.
"Moderate south winds gusting up to 50 km/h will develop this morning. Winds will then shift to the southwest and strengthen to up to 90 km/h in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front," the national weather agency said in its advisory. "Wind warnings may be issued for some areas as the system approaches."
Showers are also in Toronto's forecast today along with a high of 15 C.
Flurries and more seasonable temperatures are expected on Friday, which will see a high of 4 C.
