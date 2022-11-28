Wind gusts up to 80km/h expected Wednesday in Waterloo region

Environment Canada issued an alert for much of southern Ontario, including the Waterloo region, warning of strong wind gusts on Wednesday.

On Monday, just after 5 p.m., the weather agency issued an alert saying strong winds are expected into Wednesday night when they will start to ease.

“Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of [a] strong cold front,” the alert said.

The Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay areas are all expected to receive gusts as strong as 90 km/h.