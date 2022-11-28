iHeartRadio

Wind gusts up to 80km/h expected Wednesday in Waterloo region


The Canadian flag blowing in strong winds in this undated photo. (CTV)

Environment Canada issued an alert for much of southern Ontario, including the Waterloo region, warning of strong wind gusts on Wednesday.

On Monday, just after 5 p.m., the weather agency issued an alert saying strong winds are expected into Wednesday night when they will start to ease.

“Strong westerly winds gusting up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h are forecast to develop Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of [a] strong cold front,” the alert said.

The Lake Erie, Lake Huron and Georgian Bay areas are all expected to receive gusts as strong as 90 km/h.

