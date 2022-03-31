Wind causes damage at Port Stanley golf course

Batten down the hatches, it's going to be a windy day Thursday.

Strong winds from a southwesterly cold front gusting between 80 and 90 km/h are possible starting in the morning and into the afternoon.

High winds may damage buildings and loose items may be thrown, causing injury. Power outages are possible as a result.

Heavy winds also caused damage to The Bluffs Golf Club in Port Stanley.

Superintendent Daryl Sinden was working in his shop when he heard the wind pick up violently. Upon surveying the damage, he noticed more than a dozen trees on the course were damaged, having been split in half and thrown over 30 feet.

But as he says, perhaps it was for the best.

“The lake is not far from here, maybe a half kilometre from this area, and it’s all wide open. My plan was to cut some of these trees, and as you can see behind me, my wishes came here today.”

Meanwhile, the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority has issued a flood outlook for the Lake Erie Shoreline and the rest of the creek's watershed. Flooding and shoreline erosion are possible.

Residents are urged to take caution and stay away from bodies of water.

Winds are expected to die down sometime late Thursday evening.

— With files from CTV London's Marek Sutherland.