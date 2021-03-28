'Wind is ripping through': Storm warning issued for Saskatoon; 100 km/h wind gusts and heavy snow expected

Environment and Climate Change Canada is predicting a dramatic shift in weather conditions on Monday.

"Winter will return abruptly today as a strong low pressure system and cold front track eastwards across the central Prairies," the agency said in a winter storm warning issued early Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for heavy snow, potential "flash freeze conditions" and wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour.

"Mild temperatures and rain showers will quickly give way to severe winds, heavy snow, and blowing snow this morning as the front passes by," Environment Canada said in its warning.

The weather agency warns strong northwesterly winds will develop by midday.

"Sudden, significant reductions in visibility due to snow and blowing snow are likely and whiteout conditions will be possible at times."

Environment Canada advises avoiding non-essential travel and warns that travel conditions could "quickly" deteriorate.

"Temperatures will quickly fall below zero, leading to a rapid freeze of surfaces such as roadways and walkways throughout the storm," the agency said.

A total of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall with conditions steadily improving through Tuesday as the weather system moves east towards Manitoba.

Video posted to Twitter by Jenny Hagan Monday morning, showed blustery, white-out conditions near Kindersley as the storm system arrived in the western part of the province.

"Periods of near zero visibility near Kindersley #skstorm at 7:40 am. Travel not recommended on all highways in the area," Hagan wrote.

"Wind is ripping through here, really rapidly," Haggan said in a Zoom interview with CTV News around 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Hagan, who is a severe weather chaser, said the storm "started getting kind of bad" around 5:30 a.m. and since then visibility has become "zero."

During her interview from the driver's seat of her parked vehicle, Hagan pointed out her passenger-side window.

"Behind me is actually some gas pumps about two car lengths away and most of the time you can't even see those," she said.

Also on Monday morning, the winter storm system likely contributed to a highway crash in southern Alberta involving as many as 70 vehicles.

The storm descends on the province a day after sunshine and warm temperatures had many heading outside to enjoy the weather.

"We did set a temperature record yesterday in Saskatoon but the temperatures are actually doing a reverse temperature trend today and getting colder as the day goes through, as that cold air associated with this system gushes in." Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News.

"But we know these (storms) happen every spring and we probably have another one coming at us before April is done as well. But certainly, it's felt like an early onset of spring. So this kind of feels like a punch in my gut," Lang said.

However, Lang points out that the storm is good news for farmers.

"It's been a very dry winter for many farmers. You know, if we didn't have that one snowstorm in November, we'd be really dry," Lang said

The City of Saskatoon activated its cold weather strategy in preparation for the weather system's arrival, with over a dozen warm-up locations prepared to accept people seeking shelter from the storm.

In a news release issued on Sunday, the city said after the storm's arrival road crews will initially focus on treating the highest traffic streets, bridges, intersections and school zones.

Sanding and salting will be carried out as needed and the city will have 15 graders, 10 front plows with sanders, four underbelly plows, 20 sanders and 11 sidewalk plows to respond to the storm, the city said.

The city recommends that drivers should stay off the roads when conditions are poor and be aware of icy conditions, snow accumulation and reduce visibility.

A spokesperson with SaskPower said crews are on standby to respond to any outages that come as a result of the storm. SaskPower will provide updates throughout the storm regarding SaskPower’s response and any significant development related to potential outages.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line of damaged infrastructure is asked to report it to SaskPower at (306) 310-2220 or 911 in case of an emergency.