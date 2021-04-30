Wind knocks over large hotel sign on Wellington Road

A gust of wind has brought down a large sign on Wellington Road.

The Days Inn and Knotty Pine Restaurant sign across from White Oaks Mall could be seen toppled over in the parking lot.

There were no injuries reported and nothing else was damaged except the sign.

It's been a very windy day across Southwestern Ontario. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected to ease in the evening but wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h can be expected.