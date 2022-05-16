Wind may be to blame after moving truck tips over in Saanich
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Police say strong winds may have been to blame after a moving truck tipped over against a cement median on an exit ramp of the Trans-Canada Highway in Saanich, B.C., on Monday.
Traffic slowed but was still able to pass the stricken truck on the Admirals Road off-ramp around 1 p.m.
Saanich police say no one was injured in the incident.
Some of the truck's contents had spilled into the area behind the median. The truck was being supported by jacks and appeared to have sustained damage to its box.
A special weather statement warning of high winds has been issued by Environment Canada as a low-pressure system moves in to the Vancouver Island region.
