Tuesday is set to be wet and windy across Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada issued two warnings Monday afternoon, saying an intense front will approach Vancouver Island early Tuesday and move east.

“This will bring rain and wind for most of Tuesday with the heaviest rain expected in the afternoon and evening,” the warning says.

Strong winds are set to begin around noon Tuesday and ease later in the evening. Speeds of around 70 km/h are expected near exposed coastal areas.

Heavy rain will also begin around late morning over the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge. It's expected some areas could see up to 60 millimetres of rain by late evening.

Environment Canada is warning of possible localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rain is set to end by early Wednesday morning.