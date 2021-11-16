Wind warning ends for Calgary, remains in place for surrounding areas as gusts could reach 100 km/h
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Reporter/Producer
Ryan White
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for areas east of Calgary and along the eastern edge of the province stretching from the U.S. border north to Lloydminster.
Wind gusts are expected to reach speeds upward of 100 km/h throughout Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.
The strong wind carries the potential for causing injury or damaging buildings as unfastened objects could become projectiles.
As of 1 p.m., wind warnings are in place for the following areas:
- Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds –Sundre
- Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan
- Drumheller – Three Hills
- Medicine Hat – Bow Island Suffield
- Cypress Hills Provincial Park – Foremost
- Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail - Lethbridge
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen
- Leduc – Camrose – Wetaskiwin – Tofield
- Lloydminster – Wainwright – Vermilion – Provost
A wind warning for Calgary ended shortly after 12:30 p.m.
For updated information on weather watches and warnings in the province visit Environment Canada's Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.
