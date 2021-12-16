Wind warning for northeastern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for several northeastern Ontario communities with strong southwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h.

The agency said in a release Thursday morning strong winds will prevail throughout the day before gradually weakening overnight.

It said a Colorado Low is moving through the province Thursday bringing strong winds throughout most of northeastern and southern Ontario.

The warning includes the loss of electricity, damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows.

Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

High winds may cause tree branches to break.