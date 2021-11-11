Wind warning for Sault Ste. Marie area, winter storm in northwestern Ontario
The Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island areas are expected to receive up to 80 km/h wind gusts Thursday, while the first winter storm of the season is expected to hit the northwest.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in the Sault due to a "developing low-pressure system" coming in from northern Minnesota.
The strong southeasterly wind gusts will develop Thursday morning and taper off in the evening.
"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," the weather statement said. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."
Further north, communities from the Manitoba border to Pagwa, near Hornepayne, are under a winter storm warming where hazardous conditions are expected.
"Total snowfall accumulations of 20 to 30 centimetres are possible by Friday evening," Environment Canada said. "Snow will begin this morning and intensify throughout the day. The heavy snow will continue through Friday before slowly tapering to lighter snow or flurries Friday evening."
Along with the snow in the northwest, strong winds will affect visibility and road conditions.
