Wind warning in effect for Manitoulin, special weather statements issued across northeast
Residents on Manitoulin Island and Blind River are under a wind warning as damaging winds are expected to arrive Wednesday.
Much of the rest of northeastern Ontario is under a special weather statement related to heavy winds.
Areas under a special weather statement for severe winds include Greater Sudbury, Elliot Lake, Temiskaming Shores, Temagami, North Bay, Powassan, Mattawa, West Nipissing and French River.
However, on Manitoulin, Environment Canada said strong and gusty winds expected to begin Wednesday morning.
"Wind gusts near 90 km/h, but possibly higher in showers or thunderstorms," the weather forecaster said in a statement.
Conditions should ease Wednesday night.
"Strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front Wednesday morning," the statement said.
"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
