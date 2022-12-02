Wind warning in effect for much of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for much of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says strong gusts are expected Saturday morning and continuing into the afternoon.

The warning includes all areas between Windsor and Cornwall, including: Waterloo Region, Guelph, Wellington County, Brant County, Woodstock, Oxford County, Stratford, Listowel and Goderich.

Environment Canada is forecasting 90 km/h winds in the wake of a cold front.

Those are expected to die down by Saturday evening.

The agency says winds that strong can damage “soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events” and flying debris can cause additional damage or injury.

They are also warning of potential power outages.