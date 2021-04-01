Wind warning issued for Calgary

A wind warning was issued for Calgary Thursday afternoon. Environment Canada warned of winds between 90 km/h and 100 km/h throughout the afternoon, with the winds tapering off Thursday evening.

They warned that damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, might occur.

Additionally, loose objects might be tossed in the wind, causing damage or injury.

The strongest winds in the region will be in the wind-prone areas along the eastern slopes of the Rockies.