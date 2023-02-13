Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria region

Strong winds are expected to sweep across Vancouver Island Monday, prompting a warning and a pair of special weather statements from Environment Canada.

The agency says Greater Victoria could see winds gusting up to 90 km/h near the Juan de Fuca Strait beginning Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

In a warning for the region, the weather office says an unstable air mass will bring strong, westerly winds that could damage property and cause power outages.

Special weather statements are also in effect for western Vancouver Island, where winds are expected to reach 90 km/h, and eastern Vancouver island, where winds near the Georgia Strait are predicted to reach 70 km/h.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada says.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."