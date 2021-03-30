Wind warning issued for North Bay, Sudbury areas

Environment Canada is warning that strong southerly winds will continue into this evening in areas near Greater Sudbury and North Bay.

"Strong southerly winds gusting up 70 or 80 km/h have developed across the area this afternoon," the warning said. "These strong winds have the potential to break small tree branches and toss loose objects. Local power outages are also possible."

Sudbury Hydro reported 338 customers were without power for a couple of hours in the Flour Mill area of the city as a result of the wind storm.

"A power line and a support cable were blown into each other repeatedly, which caused the stem to trip," Hydro tweeted Tuesday.

The strong winds are expected to diminish this evening, Environment Canada said.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.