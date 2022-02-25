Wind warning issued for North Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds on North Vancouver Island beginning Saturday.

Southeasterly gusts of up to 110 km/h are expected to sweep over exposed sections of the North Island starting early Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

The winds are forecasted to weaken overnight before picking up again on Sunday.

"An intensifying pacific frontal system will sweep through coastal B.C. on Saturday bringing strong southeasterly winds," reads a warning from Environment Canada issued Friday morning.

"Expect another period of strong southeasterlies late Sunday as yet another system makes landfall on the coast."

Environment Canada is reminding residents that strong winds can toss loose objects, break tree branches, or cause damage to buildings.