Wind warning issued for northern Vancouver Island, B.C. coast
Strong winds are in store for a section of coastal B.C. on Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
The weather agency issued a wind warning jut before 11 a.m. covering northern Vancouver Island, the north and central coasts and coastal sections of Haida Gwaii.
It says a strong frontal system will bring winds up to 90 km/h gusting to 110 km/h Tuesday afternoon and evening, which will die down overnight.
ECCC warns that the wind may be strong enough to knock out power, scatter tree branches and toss loose objects around.
Last weekend, a winter storm brought high winds to Vancouver Island, knocking out power for thousands when downed trees hit power lines or transmission circuits failed.
The highest recorded wind gust in the province Saturday was a hurricane-force 176 km/h on Sartine Island, an uninhabited nature reserve off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.
A freezing rain warning is also in effect for the inland North Coast, which includes Terrace. The weather agency says to expect icy and slippery roads and sidewalks.
