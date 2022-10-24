Wind warning issued for southwest Alta., gusts of 100 km/h expected

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a wind warning for the southwest corner of Alberta as strong gusts are expected Monday morning.

The agency says significant wind, including gusts nearing 100 km/h, is expected in the following areas:

M.D. of Pincher Creek including the towns of Pincher Creek, Twin Butte and Cowley;

Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank;

Blood Reserve;

Piikani Reserve; and,

Waterton Lakes National Park.

The wind may impact highway travel and can turn loose objects into projectiles that could potentially injure people or damage property.

For the latest on weather warnings in the province visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.

There's a wind warning in place for the south west pocket of Alberta today. Gusts looking to peak over 70 km/h for Pincher creek from the west. Closer to 30 for Calgary. pic.twitter.com/dkSQC8yK7Q