Wind warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning of strong winds along western Vancouver Island on Tuesday.

Winds of up to 80 km/h are expected along the island's West Coast, especially along exposed coastal sections.

"The strongest winds will develop through Tuesday afternoon, continue through Tuesday night, then begin easing early Wednesday morning," Environment Canada said in its warning Monday afternoon.

The weather office says a cold front that's sweeping across B.C.'s south coast is to the source of the strong winds.

Environment Canada warns that the winds may cause power outages or break off tree branches.

"Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage," said Environment Canada.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."