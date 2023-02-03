Wind warnings in effect for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island

Get ready for a blustery end to the week. Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island on Friday.

In Greater Victoria, winds gusts between 50 km/h and 70 km/h are expected Friday afternoon through the evening.

The strong winds are expected in areas near the water, and will ease around midnight, according to Environment Canada.

Meanwhile, even stronger winds are expected to blow over the east coast of Vancouver Island during the same time period.

Southwest winds between 60 km/h to 90 km/h are expected this afternoon before easing overnight along communities from Duncan to Nanaimo, Courtenay to Campbell River and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay.

The strong winds are being caused by a frontal system that's crossing over the south coast of B.C., according to Environment Canada.

Residents in affected areas are being warned of possible flying hazards, like tossed roof shingles or tree branches, and power outages may occur.

"Motorists, especially in high profile vehicles, may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds," said Environment Canada in its warning posted Friday morning.

A wind warning has also been issued for the southern Gulf Islands.

The strong winds caused several BC Ferries sailings to be cancelled between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen Friday, and BC Ferries says more sailings are at risk of cancellation depending on the weather.