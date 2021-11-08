Wind warnings in effect for Vancouver Island
Severe wind warnings are in effect for Vancouver Island and much of coastal B.C., including Haida Gwaii.
Strong southeast winds are expected to develop Monday evening, bringing gusts in excess of 100 km/h to some parts of the island, as well as the Central Coast and Haida Gwaii.
Environment Canada says winds will reach in excess of 90 km/h in Greater Victoria, the southern Gulf Islands and eastern Vancouver Island.
“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the weather service said in a statement Monday morning. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches. Campers should move to sturdy shelters.”
The winds are expected to shift to westerly winds Tuesday morning before subsiding.
