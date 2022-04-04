Wind warnings in parts of Alberta, above-seasonal all week in Calgary

Today offers another small chance of showers – that's worked out reasonably well so far! A trough swinging into the province will deliver steady rain to our northeast; not so much here. Some models suggest enough instability is present to generate a scattered thundershower or two, but that's a very small chance.

As it passes, west wind will trigger off the Rockies, and the southwest – including Calgary – will see a steady line of heavy wind gusts. Calgary has a shot at peaking over 70 km/h this evening, with a full 24 hours needed before we taper back to mid-30 km/h gusts. The benefit will be overnight temperatures of 5 C; the drawback will be a rough sleep ahead, for some.

This same pattern may produce warning-level gusts. Environment Canada has already accounted for it.

WIND WARNING from Environment Canada: https://t.co/gUShKuBfCW #abstorm #yyc #Calgary pic.twitter.com/IHwqusODDj

Later in the week, calmer conditions return, and we can expect some largely sunny days, with another peak of high pressure and west wind culminating Friday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Today

Partly cloudy, windy, chance of p.m. showers

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, windy, low 5 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, windy

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -3 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

How's this for a sign of spring? Pussy willows are returning! Thanks to Patrice for the spring-like pic.

