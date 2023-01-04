Wind warnings issued for large swaths of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for almost all regions of Vancouver Island.

Strong winds are expected to arrive on Thursday afternoon and persist overnight for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and West Vancouver Island.

In Greater Victoria and East Vancouver Island, winds between 70 to 90 km/h are expected, particularly in regions near the Strait of Georgia.

In West Vancouver Island, winds up to 100 km/h are predicted to swell in the evening, before easing to 50 to 60 km/h late at night.

Even stronger winds are predicted to hit North Vancouver Island this week.

Starting on Wednesday night, wind gusts between 70 km/h and 90 km/h are expected.

Then, on Thursday evening, winds between 90 km/h to 110 km/h are predicted to occur, particularly in exposed coastal regions.

The winds are expected to ease late Thursday night in the North Island.

Environment Canada says the strong winds are a product of a low pressure system moving north over the Pacific Ocean.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," said the weather office in a warning Wednesday afternoon.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," the warning continues. "High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches."