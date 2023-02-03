Wind warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast and southern Gulf Islands

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, and the southern Gulf Islands.

Strong winds are expected to arrive Friday afternoon and last until the evening along the Strait of Georgia including East Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast, and southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver near the water.

Wind gusts of up to to 90 km/h are expected.

Environment Canada has warned the strong winds could cause power outages and damage to buildings.

The agency is also cautioning that driving conditions could be hazardous on highways.