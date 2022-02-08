Wind warnings issued for much of southern Alberta, parts of northwest Alberta

With gusts up to 110 km/h expected Monday afternoon and evening, wind warnings are in place from Environment Canada from the Drumheller-Three Hills area south to the U.S. border, as well as parts of northwest Alberta.

"Near zero visibility in blowing dust has been observed and is creating hazardous travel conditions. The blowing dust is expected to continue while winds remain strong," read the warning.

"Winds will begin to ease (Monday night). Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

Coaldale RCMP also issued a warning visibility was low due to high winds and dust and several collisions had been reported on Highway 3 between Coaldate and west of Taber.

As of 3 p.m., the wind warnings are in place for: