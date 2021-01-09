Another winter storm is bringing potentially damaging winds to northern Vancouver Island and B.C.'s North Coast.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for North Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the north and central coasts Saturday morning.

The weather service is forecasting winds of 90 kilometres per hour on the island, with gusts as high as 110 kilometres per hour.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada said in its warning. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

Winds are expected to peak later in the afternoon before diminishing overnight, the weather service said.