Wind warnings issued for parts of southern Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for a few areas along the southwestern edge of the province and Environment Canada says gusts could reach 100 km/h on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather agency says strong westerly winds will develop in the afternoon, with gusts up to 100 km/h. Wind speeds are expected to settle down in the evening.

Road conditions could change due to the high winds and motorists are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving if travelling in the area.

Wind speeds of 85km/h have been detected on Hwy22 at the Lundbreck station. #ABRoads

Environment Canada issues wind warnings when there is significant risk of damaging winds.

An up-to-date list of weather alerts can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

