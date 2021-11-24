Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailers
Environment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, warnings are in place for the following areas:
- Kananaskis – Canmore;
- Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath; and,
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park.
According to Environment Canada, the strong, damaging westerly wind carries the potential for tipping high-profile vehicles, turning loose objects into high-speed projectiles and breaking tree branches.
Motorists are encouraged to drive to the conditions.
Wind in the area is expected to slightly taper Thursday night before regaining strength into Friday.
For the latest information regarding weather watches and warnings in the province, visit Environment Canada Public Weather Alerts for Alberta.
