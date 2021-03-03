Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for parts of Vancouver Island in preparation for strong winds expected Thursday.

The weather agency says that powerful winds will sweep across North and West Vancouver Island beginning Thursday morning.

In North Vancouver Island, winds of up to 90 km/h are expected to build by Thursday afternoon, before easing Thursday evening as the system moves northwards into the Alaskan Panhandle.

Meanwhile, in West Vancouver Island, gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected to sweep over the region.

The winds are forecasted to develop Thursday morning before easing in the afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," reads the weather warning, posted Wednesday afternoon. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break."

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the situation Thursday.

