Wind warnings, special weather statements in effect Wednesday for Southern Ont.

Batten down the hatches, it will be a windy day across Southern Ontario Wednesday.

Most of the region is under a special weather statement from Environment Canada with gusts anywhere from 70 to 80 km/h in the afternoon and evening.

This includes London-Middlesex, Elgin, Sarnia-Lambton, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Meanwhile, Haldimand and Norfolk have wind warnings in effect. Gusts of up to 90 km/h can be expected.

The high-powered, southwest winds are due to a cold front, according to Environment Canada.

The agency warns that power outages may occur, tree branches may break off and be flung around, and road conditions may change.