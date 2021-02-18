One last day of unseasonable cold is expected before things shift on Friday.
Morning wind chills push into the mid minus-thirties again this morning, as a ridge of high pressure sits over Saskatchewan.
Tonight will be another brisk one before a changing of the guard tomorrow and the reintroduction of warm air to our region.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: -16
Evening: -18
Friday – Partly Sunny.
Morning Low: -23
Afternoon High: -6
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
· Morning Low: -11
· Afternoon High: -3