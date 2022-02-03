Window smashed at Happy Goat Coffee Company on Elgin Street
A popular Elgin Street coffee shop was vandalized overnight.
"I really hope that it was just a bunch of teenagers that were up to no good," said Henry Assad, Happy Goat Coffee Company owner.
Security footage shows the window of Happy Goat Coffee being kicked and smashed just after 2 a.m. Thursday. Three people are then seen running away from the scene.
The owner of the coffee shop says he’s is not sure who did this or why they decided to break his windows, which is now boarded up.
"I just hope it’s a random act," says Assad. “We love Elgin. We’ve never had any problems in the last five years that we’ve been here. We’ve been through construction, we’ve been through the pandemic and nothing this has ever happened. So we hope that this is just an unfortunate incident."
Business owners on Elgin Street say that they are far enough from the "Freedom Convoy" protest that they have been able to remain open, and that there are plenty of options for anyone looking to dine out downtown.
"As much as we love the support that the community has given us, I think all small business on Elgin are open and they would love to urge the community to come visit us and continue supporting us," Assad says.
-
Sault police investigating west-end fireSault Ste. Marie police are investigating the cause of a fire at a multi-unit home in the city's west end.
-
North Bay city council to vote on major road project workBicycle lanes on Trout Lake Road could become a reality this summer if North Bay city council approves funding.
-
Province tried to seize house of slain B.C. realtor in civil forfeiture caseA Coquitlam, B.C., realtor killed as she left her Austin Avenue office last week was at the centre of a civil forfeiture suit brought by the province as it tried to seize her house and some vehicles as proceeds of crime.
-
'Nobody has been held accountable': Family creates bursary to honour young Surrey woman whose killer still hasn't been caught'We're still hoping for some closure.' A family is still looking for answers in the murder of a young woman gunned down in Surrey almost one year ago.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.