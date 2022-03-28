Window smashed, thousands in equipment stolen from Halifax photo shop: police
Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect after a window was smashed and thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a photo shop in the city.
Halifax Regional Police responded to Atlantic Photo Shop at the corner of Vernon and Pepperell streets around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
Witnesses told police they saw a man throw a brick through the photo shop's window before entering the store.
Witnesses said they also watched the suspect leave with products from the store.
Despite help from a K9 unit, police were unable to locate the suspect.
Due to lighting conditions, police say the description of the suspect is limited.
Police describe him as a man, wearing all dark clothing with his hood up and gloves on.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
