Window smashed, thousands in equipment stolen from Halifax photo shop: police

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspect after a window was smashed and thousands of dollars in equipment was stolen from a photo shop in the city.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Atlantic Photo Shop at the corner of Vernon and Pepperell streets around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police they saw a man throw a brick through the photo shop's window before entering the store.

Witnesses said they also watched the suspect leave with products from the store.

Despite help from a K9 unit, police were unable to locate the suspect.

Due to lighting conditions, police say the description of the suspect is limited.

Police describe him as a man, wearing all dark clothing with his hood up and gloves on.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).