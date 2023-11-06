Window washer experiences medical event while suspended outside of a seventh floor window

A window washer experienced a medical emergency while on a suspended scaffolding outside the seventh floor window of a London high-rise Monday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 135 Baseline Road west just after 9 a.m.

By the time members of the London Fire Department had arrived, other members of the window washing crew had lowered the scaffold to the second floor.

The fire fighters then used a patient-basket often deployed in high-angle rescues or on difficult terrain.

"Crews were able to assess him and get him down with a Stokes basket,” platoon Chief Colin Shewell told CTV News. “Literally he was about ten feet off the ground. The crew working with him lowered him down to a level that we could work with.”

Shewell says firefighters, London police and paramedics all combined to start CPR.

“We were able to provide medical attention to him. At this point his condition's unknown,” he said.

Shewell credits the other members of the window washing crew for getting the man close to ground level as quickly as possible.

“Time is always of the essence and we’re grateful that he was where he was and that we were able to get him into higher medical treatment with our paramedic services,” he said.

The man was transported to London Health Sciences Centre’s Victoria Hospital at around 9:30 a.m.