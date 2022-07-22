iHeartRadio

Windows broken at Kitchener business, police investigating

Smashed windows at a business on Fairway Road. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (July 21, 2022)

Waterloo regional police are investigating after windows were broken at several Kitchener business.

Officers responded to reports of property damage at a business in the area of Fairway Road and Manitou Drive around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Someone wearing black clothing allegedly threw rocks through several windows.

When officers arrived, they found four windows at three separate businesses were damaged

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

12