Windows broken at Olds, Alta. church, surveillance photos released

RCMP in Olds is asking for help to identify a suspect who broke two windows of a church in the central Alberta town.

Just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the First Baptist Church on 50th Avenue in Olds, about 96 kilometres north of Calgary.

A suspect was captured on security footage leaving the scene at about 9 p.m. and is described as wearing:

A blue sweater;

A black backpack;

Black shoes;

A white brimmed hat, and;

Blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.